3 Nightmare postseason scenarios Knicks should hope to avoid
The 2024 playoffs are a little over a month away.
1. Not having a healthy roster
The Knicks have been without Mitchell Robinson (ankle) since early December and without Julius Randle (shoulder) and Anunoby (elbow) since late January. To say that fans have been anxiously awaiting their returns is an understatement.
On Thursday, Tom Thibodeau said Anunoby was playing five-on-five and going through contact drills. He's considered day-to-day. His return will be a massive boost to a struggling New York squad. As for Robinson, he said he "looks good." Randle could be the last out of the trio to return.
Injuries happen, especially when you play an 82-game season. They always suck. Just because the Knicks could enter the postseason healthy doesn't mean they won't have to deal with an injury (or two) in the playoffs. Randle dealt with an ankle injury at the end of the 2022-23 regular season and re-aggravated the same ankle in the playoffs.
New York's primary goal is to get healthy for what could be the team's deepest playoff run in years. The Knicks will need some luck on their side to achieve that goal. Maybe since New York hasn't had that luck over the past few weeks, things could soon turn in the team's favor.