3 Nightmare postseason scenarios Knicks should hope to avoid
The 2024 playoffs are a little over a month away.
2. First-round exit
Making it to the first round was a win in itself last year. The bar is higher this year. It would be disappointing if New York made it to the first round and lost. It would be a win to not only make it to the second round again but to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Knicks aren't the Magic, who have missed the playoffs in the last three seasons. Jamahl Mosley leading a young Orlando squad to the postseason this year will be a win. Everything beyond that will be an added bonus, similar to New York's position last year.
For a team that was considered a true contender after the OG Anunoby trade, losing in the first round would be a tough blow.
Of course, injuries will be the biggest deciding factor in how far the Knicks can go. Look at the Bucks. Last year, No. 8 Miami ousted No. 1 Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a couple of games in that series. Khris Middleton was the Bucks' leading scorer in the postseason with 23.8 points per game.