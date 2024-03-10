3 Nightmare postseason scenarios Knicks should hope to avoid
The 2024 playoffs are a little over a month away.
The New York Knicks have a good chance to secure a back-to-back playoff berth for the first time since the 2012-13 season, the end of three consecutive trips to the postseason. Higher expectations were placed on the Knicks before the season started after they made it to the second round of the 2023 playoffs. Injuries aside, the team has delivered.
New York could clash with several different teams in the first round, and the Knicks shouldn't hope to avoid any of them — not even the Heat, who turn into a different monster in the playoffs. If the team can get healthy, their opponents should want to avoid them, not vice versa.
There are a few scenarios New York should hope to avoid, though, starting with the "playoffs" before the actual playoffs begin.
3 Postseason scenarios New York Knicks should hope to avoid
3. Play-In Tournament
New York isn't far from slipping into Play-In Tournament range. If that is where the Knicks are to end the regular season, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wouldn't be preferable. The few days that the top six teams have off while the tournament is going on is a nice recovery before the grind of the playoffs begins.
For a team like New York battered with injuries, the team should want to avoid playing an extra game (or two) at all costs. It's technically not considered the playoffs, but it's still a playoff atmosphere where everything's ramped up an extra notch. It adds wear and tear on bodies that have already been through a long regular season.
The Knicks could be a Play-In success story like the Heat, but New York's priority should be securing a top-six seed.