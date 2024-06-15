3 Moves the Knicks could decline to make during busy 2024 offseason
1. Trading for a star
Soon after New York was eliminated in the postseason, Fred Katz reported that the front office is targeting this summer for their star trade. The Knicks haven't cashed in their assets yet so that news wasn't surprising.
Katz added that New York won't jump on any available star but instead wants to find the right star to fit in Tom Thibodeau's system. When exploring which stars the Knicks could target in his most recent piece, Katz wrote that if the right player isn't made available, the organization will shift their attention toward the 2025 deadline (subscription required).
"If no one worthwhile presents himself, then they will turn their eyes to the 2025 trade deadline."- Fred Katz, The Athletic
The NBA offseason has not officially begun, so there's still plenty of time for an unexpected star to hit the market. A dream target would be a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but nobody expects him to request a trade or for the Bucks to listen to offers for him.
If the summer turns into fall and New York still hasn't made its big swing, the Knicks could "run it back" with a similar roster to start 2024-25.