3 Low-cost trade options the Knicks could acquire to boost center depth
1. Walker Kessler
Scotto also reported that New York has expressed interest in Walker Kessler. He added that rival executives believe Utah would be open to a deal, while in the past, the Jazz weren't willing to listen to offers.
Utah picked up Kessler's $2.9 million club option for 2024-25, and he has a $4.9 million club option for 2025-26. Like Duren, he'll be eligible to sign an extension next summer. If he doesn't before the deadline, he'll be a restricted free agent in 2026.
The soon-to-be 23-year-old averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game with the Jazz this past season. He started in 22 of the 64 contests he played.
Kessler's the kind of rim-protecting center that Thibodeau loves. Having Kessler in the non-Robinson minutes would keep New York's defense afloat.
It's a bonus that Kessler played with Jalen Brunson last year at the FIBA World Cup. The Brunson and Hartenstein pick-and-roll will be missed, but Kessler and Brunson have established some chemistry in that category.
Unlike the other centers on this list, Kessler has primarily been a backup center. He'd keep that title with the Knicks but could eventually become the long-term starter. If the Jazz don't demand Deuce McBride as part of the return package, Kessler should be New York's No. 1 trade option.