3 Low-cost trade options the Knicks could acquire to boost center depth
2. Nick Richards
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Nick Richards is one of two centers New York has expressed interest in. The Hornets center will make $5 million in each of the next two seasons.
Richards averaged 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game with Charlotte in 2023-24. He started in 51 of the 67 contests he played. He previously started in only 14 games in his first three seasons in the league. Richards would undoubtedly help the rebounding void left behind by Hartenstein.
Depending on what happens with Robinson (he has two seasons left on his current contract), Richards could eventually turn into the starting center of the future. At the very least, he'd be a solid backup, which is what New York needs. In case of a Robinson injury, it'd be nice to have Richards slide in as the starter, a role he did well in with the Hornets. Imagine how he could expand his game with the Knicks.