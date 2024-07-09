3 Low-cost trade options the Knicks could acquire to boost center depth
Since losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Thunder in free agency, the New York Knicks haven't added another big man to the roster. Mitchell Robinson is back to being the starter, which isn't concerning considering that's the role he held before getting injured last December, but his health and backup (Jericho Sims) could turn into major issues.
The Knicks pushed in their chips for Mikal Bridges and re-signed OG Anunoby, proving they're one of the East's top teams. It's hard to envision New York not making a move to acquire (or sign) another center before the start of the season. It's impossible to replace the void Hartenstein left, but added depth wouldn't hurt.
Luckily for the Knicks, there are a few centers they could trade for without breaking the bank.
3 low-cost centers the Knicks could trade for after losing Hartenstein
3. Jalen Duren
Are there Jalen Duren trade rumors? No, but he's still an option worth exploring. The Pistons are under new leadership, and who knows what might happen during the rest of the offseason? Duren will be extension-eligible next summer, and maybe he's a financial commitment Detroit doesn't want to make.
The Pistons picked up his $4.5 million club option for 2024-25, and he has a $6.5 million club option for 2025-26. If he doesn't sign an extension, he'll be a restricted free agent in 2026.
The 20-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game this past season for Detroit. Duren started in 60 of 61 contests. The major downside to acquiring the center is that he isn't strong defensively, which could change in New York under Tom Thibodeau. Backing up Robinson, who was in the conversation for DPOY before he got injured, could benefit Duren.
James L. Edwards III of The Athletic recently proposed a trade involving Duren and Jaden Ivey. While it was intriguing, it sent Robinson to the Pistons, which wouldn't fix the Knicks' depth. If New York could acquire Duren to add to its depth with Robinson and Sims, it's a move the front office will need to consider.