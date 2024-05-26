3 Knicks who might not return next season, 2 who definitely shouldn't be back
Player who might not return: Julius Randle
Randle will be eligible to sign an extension this summer, and Shams Charania reported that teams are "monitoring" the forward's situation. You can bet the Knicks will get calls about him if he doesn't sign one.
He's coming off another All-Star season that was unfortunately cut short because of a dislocated shoulder. Randle worked hard to return but eventually had to opt for surgery rather than risk hurting his shoulder even more. His effort was admirable.
As much as some fans want to see New York run it back with Randle next season, he could be elsewhere. If the front office trades for a star, Randle could be part of the package. He gets a lot of flak for his two postseason appearances, but he's still a top player at his position. Maybe he's disrespected so often because he plays for the Knicks.
For all of the Randle stans out there, it might be best to prepare for his departure, just in case. If he's back, great! If he goes, he'll always be remembered for choosing the Knicks in 2019 when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wouldn't.