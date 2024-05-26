3 Knicks who might not return next season, 2 who definitely shouldn't be back
Player who definitely shouldn't be back: Jericho Sims
Jericho Sims' inclusion on this list is a testament to what Leon Rose has built. Because of how the current roster is constructed, it's tough to select players who definitely shouldn't be back. Burks shouldn't be back because of the money New York would have to commit to him, but that isn't a major issue.
Sims was more of a non-factor this season. After Robinson got hurt in December, he slid into the starting lineup but was replaced with Hartenstein. By the time the postseason rolled around, he was out of the rotation entirely (again). When injuries forced Thibodeau to play Sims, the 25-year-old looked lost.
He has a partially guaranteed $2 million club option for 2024-25 that will become fully guaranteed if he's still on the roster past August 16. If the Knicks keep him, it'll be because of injury insurance.
Unfortunately, Sims hasn't proven much of anything in his first three seasons in New York. Maybe that will change in year four if he's still around.