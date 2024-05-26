3 Knicks who might not return next season, 2 who definitely shouldn't be back
Player who might not return: Bojan Bogdanovic
Bojan Bogdanovic's second half of the season was even shorter than expected after he hurt his foot in the first round against the Sixers. Like Burks, Bogdanovic got off to a rough start in New York after the deadline trade but started to round into form at the end of the regular season.
The 35-year-old has one full season left on his current contract before he's set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. He has a partially guaranteed $19 million salary in 2024-25 (that will become guaranteed on June 28), which is part of the reason why the Knicks traded for him.
While Bogdanovic could be back next season, it's likelier that his salary will be used as filler in a trade for a star. The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the front office is targeting this offseason as the time to make a big splash (subscription required). If the right player becomes available, there's a good chance the forward will be on the way out. Or, his salary could be used in a "smaller" trade that doesn't involve a star.