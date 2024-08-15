3 Knicks who have the highest chance to break into Tom Thibodeau's rotation
Jericho Sims
Jericho Sims started the offseason as New York's primary backup center after Isaiah Hartenstein signed with Oklahoma City. It stayed that way for a few weeks until the Knicks signed Precious Achiuwa, who is second on the depth chart behind Mitchell Robinson.
The main concern with Robinson is his injury history. He missed most of last season because of ankle surgery. He returned at the end of the regular season, but re-injured his ankle in the second round of the playoffs and had minor ankle surgery.
Luckily, Robinson will be ready for training camp. The Knicks were burnt by injuries last season and are better prepared for 2024-25. It'd be a major win for New York if Robinson hits the 72 regular-season game mark like he did in 2021-22. However, that is a bit unrealistic (but not impossible).
If the big man gets hurt, Sims will enter the rotation. Or, if Achiuwa doesn't play as hoped, Thibodeau could turn to Sims. The 25-year-old hasn't been a regular face in the rotation since the Knicks drafted him in 2021.
New York picked up his team option for next season that will become fully guaranteed after Aug. 16, which should happen. He'll have a lot to prove as he's set to enter unrestricted free agency next summer. Maybe Sims will surprise fans as McBride did last season.