3 Knicks who have the highest chance to break into Tom Thibodeau's rotation
Tyler Kolek
New York might've walked away with the steal of the 2024 draft. Tyler Kolek impressed at Summer League, so much so that fans talked about Thibodeau expanding his rotation to include the rookie.
The 23-year-old spent four seasons in college, and that experience has already helped him stand out at the next level. His first season in the league will do wonders for his development as he learns behind the best of the best in Brunson.
Rather than possibly throw a rookie into what could be an overwhelming role, the Knicks signed Payne. However, Begley reported that Kolek is above Payne on the depth chart, which speaks to what the rookie means to New York. He could see more playing time than expected if he continues to stand out.
Brunson knows a thing about being a second-round pick with the odds stacked against you. He can pass what he's learned onto Kolek, who could become the Knicks' top young player.