3 Knicks who could be on a new team by the 2024 trade deadline
Julius Randle
Julius Randle became eligible to sign a four-year extension worth up to $181 million on Aug. 3. SNY's Ian Begley reported that a deal was unlikely. The two sides could agree to an extension before the season starts.
The 2024-25 season could be the last on Randle's contract. He has a $30.9 million player option in 2025-26 he could decline next summer to become an unrestricted free agent. If things go that far, it doesn't mean he won't re-sign with the Knicks.
Although there's been a lot of Randle trade speculation, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported several times this summer that the front office hasn't indicated that they want to trade him (subscription required). Rather than trade him this offseason without seeing how he fits in the new-look starting lineup, it seems as if he'll at least start the season in New York.
If Randle and the Knicks don't agree to a new deal before the season, the questions will be distracting. Maybe those questions will die down if he and New York play well. Or, if things take a wrong turn, perhaps the Knicks will listen to Randle trade offers before the deadline. A lot would have to happen for the front office to reach that point. It's a possibility, though.
The All-NBA/All-Star forward has proven he's an integral part of the Knicks. Will that stay the same next season?