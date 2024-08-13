3 Knicks who could be on a new team by the 2024 trade deadline
These aren't the New York Knicks that you once knew. Since Leon Rose took over as president in 2020, New York has risen up the ranks. The Knicks are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and are in the best position yet entering 2024-25.
The front office is all-in. Thanks to the collective bargaining agreement, it will be challenging for New York to upgrade the roster before the February deadline if needed, but not impossible. Don't be surprised if one of these three players are wrapped up in trade rumors in 2025.
3 Knicks who could be on a new team after trade deadline passes
Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson is back in a role he's comfortable in. He was the starter until ankle surgery kept him sidelined for three months. When he returned, he wasn't at full strength. It only made sense for Isaiah Hartenstein to remain the starting center.
With Hartenstein gone, many have expressed their concerns about Robinson. His injury history is a red flag, which is why the Knicks were on the market for another backup center. If Robinson gets hurt, New York no longer has the luxury of turning to Hartenstein.
Let's not forget that at the start of last season, Robinson was playing the best basketball of his career. They don't call him the Knicks' defensive anchor for nothing. As Tom Thibodeau said, Robinson's one of the best offensive rebounders in the league.
He has two years left on the four-year deal he signed in 2022 free agency. If the first half of the season doesn't go in Robinson's favor, maybe New York will look for a new starting center on the trade market. The Knicks pushed in their chips for Mikal Bridges, and it wouldn't be surprising if they made another aggressive move in February.