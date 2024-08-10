3 Knicks who could be biggest X-Factors during anticipated 2024-25 season
OG Anunoby
Did you know that when OG Anunoby played last season, the Knicks were 26-5? If you didn't, you probably live under a rock. Before Anunoby agreed to a five-year deal, fans speculated that his agent would use that record against New York for more money. Leon Rose didn't need to hear that to know the wing's importance.
Every Knicks fan will never forget January 2024. The unexpected Anunoby trade paid off immediately. New York looked unstoppable to start the year, but injuries halted that momentum. Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder against the Heat in late January, which was also Anunoby's last game before he had minor elbow surgery.
Anunoby returned in time for the playoffs after weeks of speculation. He played an instrumental role in helping the Knicks defeat the Sixers in the first round, but a hamstring injury in Game 2 of the semifinals ended his postseason. He started in Game 7, but Tom Thibodeau pulled him after a few minutes. Anunoby struggled to make it up and down the floor.
He has a concerning injury history, so it's unreasonable to think he'll come close to playing 82 games. The most he's played in a season is 69 (2019-20). If he stays in the upper sixties, that'd be a win. What's most important is that Anunoby stays healthy during the playoffs.
The Knicks are Brunson's team, but Anunoby is probably the most important player for the team's championship hopes.