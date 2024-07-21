3 Knicks not named Jalen Brunson who will be crucial to team's success
Julius Randle
This offseason is important for Julius Randle, as he'll be eligible to sign an extension on Aug. 3. The most the Knicks can offer is a four-year deal worth $181.5 million.
If he signs an extension, he won't have to answer a thousand questions about his future during the season. If he and New York don't agree to a deal, he could be traded before the deadline.
Even though his extension-eligible date is quickly approaching, there haven't been reports about what he might do. Earlier in the summer, Randle did say that he wanted to stay with the Knicks and win a championship. It's a positive sign that the front office didn't enter the offseason with a Randle trade in mind.
There have been many questions about how Randle will fit with the team's new starting lineup. He played well alongside Anunoby before they both got hurt. The Villanova Knicks once again dominated headlines this summer, but let's not forget about the All-Star forward. He's expected to be ready for the start of the season after dislocating his shoulder.
Randle's health and performance will be essential for New York. This past season, he made his third All-Star team and likely would've made another All-NBA team. He shouldn't be an afterthought.