3 Knicks not named Jalen Brunson who will be crucial to team's success
When someone asks you who the best player is for the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson is the easy (and correct) answer. If you asked him, he wouldn't say himself. He might say Josh Hart as a joke.
Brunson's evolved into a star in New York. The team and fans know what they'll get from him on a nightly basis, and he's only getting better.
The Knicks pushed in their chips this summer for Mikal Bridges and re-signed OG Anunoby. Even in a stacked conference, they have a good shot at making the Eastern Conference Finals (dare we say the NBA Finals?). Brunson won't be the only player who decides how far New York goes.
Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson is back in the starting center spot after Isaiah Hartenstein signed a three-year deal with the Thunder. He injured his ankle in December and underwent surgery that kept him out until March. Hartenstein kept the starting job, and Robinson came off the bench.
Even though Robinson wasn't at 100 percent, he did well in the playoffs, especially against Joel Embiid. He re-injured his ankle in Game 1 against the Pacers and underwent minor surgery. He's expected to be ready to go next season.
Before he got hurt last December, Robinson averaged 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game (21 contests). He was in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. Luckily, the Knicks had Hartenstein on the bench. Now, Robinson's primary backup is Jericho Sims.
The front office has explored adding another center to the roster via trade, a move they should make before the season starts. Even if (when) they do, Robinson's health will still be paramount. He's the team's defensive anchor. If someone slips past OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges on the wing, they'll be "rewarded" with Robinson down low.
It'd be a dream for Robinson to have another season like 2021-22, when he played 72 games. If he can play 59 like he did in 2022-23, the Knicks will be fine if they get a suitable backup center.