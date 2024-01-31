3 Knicks who need to maintain high level of play with Julius Randle sidelined
The Knicks will need other players to increase their production after Julius Randle's shoulder dislocation.
By Jed Katz
OG Anunoby
It may come as a surprise to fans to see Anunoby here on the list. The Knicks have been stellar since trading for him: 13-2, first in defensive rating, and ninth in offensive rating. Anunoby, individually, has also been parallel to New York's hot start to 2024: 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and a 104.8 defensive rating.
So why would OG need to "step up?" It's not that he hasn't been great, but it's just that his role will increase offensively. On the other side of the court, Anunoby has the biggest responsibility of any Knick, guarding the best player. Now that the second option is injured, he must embrace the "next man up" mentality in terms of scoring and take the weight off Jalen Brunson's shoulders for the next few weeks.
Anunoby has been a phenomenal off-ball scorer, taking most of his shots from the corner and inside the paint. Now, he may have more responsibility for creating his own by putting the ball on the floor rather than letting others get him for a catch-and-shoot.
Fortunately, the Knicks play just two teams with a better record than them in the next month, but make no mistake: Randle missing time is a blow to Tom Thibodeau's offense. Anunoby, Achiuwa, Hart, and the rest of the roster will need to pull together and do their best while one of their stars is injured.