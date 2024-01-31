3 Knicks who need to maintain high level of play with Julius Randle sidelined
The Knicks will need other players to increase their production after Julius Randle's shoulder dislocation.
By Jed Katz
Precious Achiuwa
A surprisingly solid addition to the Knicks, Achiuwa is taking advantage of just 16.7 minutes per game in New York. He was a bench/reserve in his previous three and a half seasons in Miami and Toronto, mainly due to other big-name centers on the roster.
Achiuwa is an important part of why the Knicks have the best defensive rating in 2024 at 104.1. The fourth-year player out of Memphis has put up 4.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in New York, with averages up to 5.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and just under a block in his last four games.
The only reason why Achiuwa wouldn't start over Hart is because he can't extend his range beyond the paint. As good as he is on the defensive side, his offensive versatility is lacking. It limits him to being a traditional center, especially in today's NBA.
If Achiuwa really wants to take advantage of receiving more minutes, he could increase his shots per game, which sits at 4.0 in the previous 14 games.