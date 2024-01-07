3 Knicks who could be included in trade for long-awaited star
The Knicks are still waiting to trade for a star.
2. Quentin Grimes
With Immanuel Quickley gone and Miles McBride not being eligible to be traded before the 2024 deadline because he signed an extension, if New York were to trade for a star soon, it'd most likely mean the end of Quentin Grimes.
He'll be eligible to sign an extension over the offseason, or he'll hit restricted free agency in 2025. Grimes certainly won't want to be paid as much as Quickley, so if a trade for a star doesn't come along, the Knicks could extend him. However, after trading for OG Anunoby, it seems more likely that Grimes will be on the way out sometime this year.
The 23-year-old has had an up-and-down season in New York but has performed much better coming off the bench. Grimes is one of the team's best defenders, so even though he hasn't been consistent offensively, the void he'd leave behind would be felt by the Knicks.
Trading for a star isn't cheap, though. If that's the route New York takes this year (and that's the route the team is expected to take), it could cost Grimes.