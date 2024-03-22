3 Knicks who could get axed from Tom Thibodeau's playoff rotation
What will the rotation look like when the Knicks are healthy?
1. Alec Burks
There was a lot of hope when the Knicks reunited with Burks. He wasn't the headliner of the trade, but fans thought he was at least someone who could come off the bench and score, something New York needs. In the first half of the 2023-24 season with the Pistons, Burks averaged 12.6 points on 39.4% shooting from the field and 40.1% from three. He hasn't looked like that player in New York.
Burks is averaging 7.9 points on 32.6% shooting from the field and 31% from deep. He hasn't been the facilitator the Knicks hoped he would be, nor has he been able to get much of anything going on offense. He's had a couple of decent games, like the 18 points he scored against Denver on Thursday, but that player hasn't consistently shown up.
McBride has outplayed Burks by a mile, so much so that the 23-year-old has found his way into the starting lineup. The young guard who gets it done on both ends has earned a playoff rotation spot, while Burks hasn't. It's unfortunate, considering Burks helped the Knicks make it to the postseason in 2021.
Burks will be an unrestricted free agent over the summer. Even though he's one of Thibodeau's favorites, he'll likely be a short-term rental.