3 Knicks who could get axed from Tom Thibodeau's playoff rotation
What will the rotation look like when the Knicks are healthy?
The 2024 playoffs will be underway in less than a month. The New York Knicks could be healthy by that point, especially after the latest encouraging updates. When New York is back at full strength, the rotation will look a lot different than it does now.
Tom Thibodeau likes to run a tight nine-man rotation. He hasn't had a choice but to bring typical non-rotation players into the mix with the team's injuries. Brunson, McBride, DiVincenzo, Hart, Hartenstein, Burks, Bogdanovic, Achiuwa, and Sims are currently in the rotation, so when Randle, Anunoby, and Robinson are back, three current rotation players will likely be on the outside looking in.
3. Precious Achiuwa
Achiuwa has been a pleasant surprise for the Knicks. He was part of the Anunoby trade, but fans didn't think he'd contribute much. Injuries pushed Achiuwa into the starting lineup, but he's since been sent back to the bench as Thibodeau started DiVincenzo at the three and Hart at the four.
It is impossible to make a case for Achiuwa's removal from the rotation, which says a lot about his performance. He's averaging 8.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He stepped up when his new team needed him the most. Playing in New York, where he moved to from Nigeria, could be part of the reason why he's been so effective.
Thibodeau sticks with what he knows. If the nine-man rotation works, there's no need to change it. For Achiuwa, he could expand it to a ten-man rotation. The 24-year-old has proven worthy of that, but Thibs is stubborn. His motto should be: If it isn't broken, don't fix it.
Regardless, Achiuwa's minutes will decrease dramatically when Randle and Robinson return. While they're getting up to speed, Achiuwa should still get playing time, as neither Randle nor Robinson should overdo it. We're looking at you, Thibodeau.
