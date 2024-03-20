3 Hyped 2024 NBA Draft prospects Knicks fans must watch during NCAA tournament
March Madness is here!
2. Johnny Furphy - Kansas
This spot would go to Kevin McCullar Jr., who several draft experts have slated to be picked by New York. However, the star Kansas guard will be out for the tournament with a knee injury that's kept him sidelined. That's unfortunate news for McCullar, who averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Jayhawks this season.
Let's pivot our attention from McCullar to Johnny Furphy, a 19-year-old guard in his first season at Kansas. He's averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.4% from deep. He's played in 31 games (17 starts).
The six-foot-nine wing has been in a shooting slump lately. Furphy has failed to score in double figures in the past four games, combining for only 25 points. He was on a hot streak earlier in the season. His best game came against Cincinnati on Jan. 22, when he scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three. He also pulled down 11 boards. The potential is there.
There's no guarantee Furphy will enter the draft, as he could choose to stay at Kansas for a second season. However, a strong tournament showing could change things.
On Thursday, the Jayhawks (who last won the championship in 2022) will play Samford at 9:55 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City.