3 Goals for OG Anunoby once he returns to the New York Knicks' lineup
OG Anunoby underwent elbow surgery earlier this month.
1: Increase scoring off the dribble
One area of Anunoby's game that is filled with untapped potential is his ability to generate offense by himself. He's typically operated as a tertiary option throughout most of his career, which has allowed him to remain efficient by owning shooting percentages of 47.5 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three since he entered the league in 2017.
However, an increase in scoring off the dribble may not necessarily mean that Anunoby would need to sacrifice efficiency and could allow his all-around game to blossom instead. Among Knicks players who are attempting at least one pull-up shot per game this season, Anunoby's 46.7 shooting percentage on those looks is the highest on the team.
The front office traded for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic ahead of the deadline to address New York's lack of shot creation off the bench, although Anunoby should still attempt to generate his own looks and hone that aspect of his game whenever Thibodeau has him playing alongside the team's reserve unit.
Despite his elbow surgery, Anunoby has already shown that the Knicks made the correct move to trade for him during his first 14 games with the team. If he's able to return and crash the glass, play multiple positions, and increase his volume of pull-up attempts then he'll be in line for a large payday when he hits free agency in the summer.