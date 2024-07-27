3 Former Knicks who won't look right in their new team's jersey next season
The New York Knicks have had quite the offseason, and at least one more move should come before the 2024-25 season starts. They traded for Mikal Bridges, re-signed OG Anunoby, left the draft with four rookies, signed Jalen Brunson to an extension, and signed Cam Payne to a one-year deal.
Several former Knicks signed deals with new teams or were traded, including three players who were on the roster at one point last season. Even though fans already accepted their departure long ago, it'll still be weird to see them play with their new squads next season.
3 former Knicks who joined new teams during 2024 offseason
Taj Gibson
Even when Taj Gibson doesn't play for the Knicks, he's still a Knick. He and Tom Thibodeau will always be connected. When Mitchell Robinson got hurt last December, who did New York call? Taj.
He had two brief stints with the Knicks in 2023-24 and was waived in January. Later in the season, he signed two 10-day deals with New York but, per NBA rules, couldn't sign a third. Gibson instead signed with the Pistons to end the season.
Even though there's been a lot of talk about how much longer the 39-year-old will play for (and the possibility that he'll one day be on Thibodeau's coaching staff), he signed a deal with a new team this summer as a free agent. Gibson's still in the Eastern Conference, but in the South.
Two weeks ago, he signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Hornets. He followed the New York to North Carolina pipeline. Gibson is a great signing for a young Charlotte squad under new leadership that needs veteran guidance.
Who knows, maybe one way or another, he'll find his way back to the Knicks and Thibodeau in 2024-25.