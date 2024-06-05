3 Former Knicks who will take basketball's biggest stage in 2024 NBA Finals
1. Kristaps Porzingis
Porzingis strained his calf on April 29 and hasn't played since, but he's expected to return in Game 1 of the finals. Not only will he make his debut, but it'll also come against one of his former teams. Surely Mavericks fans won't boo KP in Dallas!
He had a bad breakup with the Knicks and has since expressed remorse for it. It doesn't help that he plays for one of New York's most hated rivals, so even though Porzingis admitted he was wrong, plenty of Knicks fans aren't fond of the center.
There's no denying that he's been an upgrade for Boston, even though he's dealt with a few injuries. He averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in the regular season. It's hard for opposing players to do anything down low when Porzingis is healthy. He's seven-foot-two, but you can't leave him open on the perimeter. He's just one of the Celtics' top threats.
Even though New York fans love to say OAKAAK (Once A Knick Always A Knick), that might not apply to Porzingis.