3 Critical things the Knicks still need to do after hot start to offseason
The New York Knicks have already had quite the offseason, and it just started. They traded for Mikal Bridges out of nowhere, re-signed OG Anunoby, and unfortunately lost Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.
The front office isn't done making moves, either. There are still tasks that Leon Rose and Co. need to check off their offseason to-do list, starting with locking down their head coach to another deal.
3 moves the Knicks still need to make this offseason
3. Sign Tom Thibodeau to an extension
Tom Thibodeau isn't the only Knick who will be extension-eligible, but he's the only one who will undoubtedly sign a new deal. The 2024-25 season is the last of his current contract, and all signs point toward the organization locking him in for a few more seasons.
After New York's season ended in the second round of the playoffs, New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that a source "expressed confidence" about a Thibodeau extension. The 66-year-old coach has repeatedly said he wants to stay with the Knicks.
"That’s something that my agent will take care of,” the coach said. “The Knicks have been great to me. So this is where I want to be."- Tom Thibodeau, via NYP
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the front office plans to give Thibodeau a deal worth $10 million annually (subscription required). For reference, JJ Redick's contract with the Lakers is worth about $8 million annually. $10 million is market value.
Knicks fans have a love/hate relationship with Thibodeau, but there's no denying he's played an integral role in the team's success the past couple of seasons.