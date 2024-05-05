3 Challenges the Knicks need to be prepared to overcome against the Pacers
The New York Knicks will face a tough offensive opponent in the Indiana Pacers.
By Jed Katz
2. Streaky shooting
The Knicks' starters were very up-and-down when knocking down shots against Philadelphia. Each game felt scrappy and defense-oriented, but against Indiana, this will not be the case.
New York will have to keep up with Indiana's high-scoring offense, so the guards must be consistent. Donte DiVincenzo shot under 50 percent from the field in all but one game in the first round, with just two double-digit scoring games.
Jalen Brunson had some shooting woes in the first two games but quickly picked it up, finishing with averages of 35.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game against the 76ers.
Josh Hart was one of the Knicks' most consistent shooters in the first round, shooting 50 percent or better in four of the six games. Will he get the same opportunities in this series? It's tough to tell, as the Pacers can easily make adjustments on him and turn him back into an off-the-ball player.
Anunoby didn't shoot much from deep in the first round, taking just 24 threes in the entire series, but he was so effective from the mid-range. His near-perfect shot selection allowed him to average 15 points on 51.5 percent shooting from the field.