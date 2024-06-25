3 Centers the Knicks could select in 2024 NBA Draft to boost frontcourt depth
1. Purdue's Zach Edey
During his four seasons at Purdue, Zach Edey was among college basketball's most prominent names. He's a two-time National Player of the Year, the first player in 50 years to win the prestigious award in back-to-back seasons.
He averaged a career-high 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game in 2023-24. Propelled by Edey, Purdue made it to the NCAA title game but came up short against UConn, who won its second consecutive championship.
Edey is projected to be a late first-round pick because of his age (22) and questions about how his game will translate to the fast-paced NBA. He's a dominant force down low, finishing at the rim and protecting the paint with his seven-foot-10 wingspan, and he's a great rebounder. However, he isn't quick on his feet, which could be a weakness that opposing teams attack.
The big man is skilled for his size and has a great understanding of basketball. Edey could be more impactful than other rookies if he's on the board when the Knicks take their first pick. If New York loses Hartenstein and/or Achiuwa, having a player like Edey would help to fill the void.