3 Centers the Knicks could select in 2024 NBA Draft to boost frontcourt depth
The New York Knicks don't want to lose their starting center this offseason, but it's possible Isaiah Hartenstein could take more money from another team in free agency. To prepare for that outcome, New York could use one of its three draft picks to select a big man.
Mitchell Robinson is under contract for two more seasons, but he missed the majority of 2023-24 after undergoing ankle surgery. He returned at the end of March but re-injured the same ankle in Game 1 of the second round. The Knicks couldn't escape the injury bug, and their depth was lacking.
After not having a pick in the 2023 draft, New York could bolster its frontcourt depth at this year's draft. Even if Hartenstein opts to stay with the Knicks when free agency begins, adding a big to the developmental room wouldn't be a bad idea.
3. Indiana's Kel'el Ware
Kel'el Ware's NBA potential is a hot topic. Some mock drafts have him going high and projecting he'll turn into a star, while he's projected to be a late first-round pick in other mocks.
The seven-foot center excelled in his first season at Indiana after spending 2022-23 at Oregon. He averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 58.6% from the field and 42.5% from deep (on 1.3 attempts). Ware's commitment to the game was criticized after he transferred from Oregon, but he quieted those remarks with a superb season with the Hoosiers.
He impressed at the combine by becoming an all-time record-holder for centers, which upped his draft stock.
Ware's one of the most versatile bigs in the draft. He can defend the perimeter and block shots at the rim. His athleticism is off the charts, too. His upside is tremendous.
While a team could pick him in the late teens, Ware is more than worthy of New York's consideration if he falls to 24.