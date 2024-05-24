3 Biggest roster needs the Knicks must address during busy 2024 offseason
By Jed Katz
Offensive depth
The Knicks have an identity of being a gritty, defensive-oriented team. New York finished ninth in defensive rating (112.4) and was third in the league (110.3) since January 1. That being said, the offense is just as important, and acquiring floor spacers and shooters would accentuate the flow of their possessions.
Undoubtedly, Isaiah Hartenstein was an X factor for New York in the paint. The German center grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in Game 5 versus Indiana and has taken full advantage of the starting center spot after Mitchell Robinson went down in December with an ankle injury. However, he is not a shooter and, therefore, cannot space the floor.
In fact, Randle was New York's only floor-spacer at the 4 and 5 all season. Hartenstein, Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims all saw minutes in the postseason, and none of them have extended range.
Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart love to attack the basket just as much, if not more than they love to operate outside the paint. Randle compliments Brunson so well because he can space the floor. Sure, the Knicks could be fine running it back with the iHart-Robinson center duo, but think about how much better the team would have been on offense had they employed shooting bigs like Embiid, Myles Turner, or even Brook Lopez.
However the Knicks decide to approach the offseason, the organization should know that fans trust the team now. After an incredible season and moves within the past few seasons that have been seen as generally positive, New York believes it can only get better from here.