3 Biggest roster needs the Knicks must address during busy 2024 offseason
New York still has some holes to fill given their current roster situation.
By Jed Katz
2 of 3
OG Anunoby
Reports say OG Anunoby will test free agency and decline his $19 million player option for the 2024-25 season. The Knicks acquired Anunoby in late December after trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. While the trade initially received much criticism, the Knicks went 26-6 with Anunoby.
The stats aren't exactly eye-popping, but the impact can be seen, especially on the defensive end. On top of that, losing OG in free agency would mean the Knicks essentially lost Barrett and Quickley for nothing, getting just 32 games from the Indiana product.