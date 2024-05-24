3 Biggest roster needs the Knicks must address during busy 2024 offseason
By Jed Katz
The air has cleared after the New York Knicks' brutal Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Knicks had a fun season, winning 50 games and locking up the second seed in the East, but people can't help but wonder how different the season would have gone if New York didn't lose key players like Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic because of injuries.
The front office now has to come in and make key decisions to be the X factor for the organization. The Knicks have some big needs, and Leon Rose can either address those and shake up the roster or decide to run it back.
3 biggest Knicks the needs must address during offseason
Reliable second star in the playoffs
New York was lucky enough to have Jalen Brunson finish second in points per game in the postseason, just 0.6 points behind Joel Embiid. The second-highest scorer on the Knicks? Donte DiVincenzo at 17.8.
The Knicks simply couldn't outscore the Pacers. Although injuries played a factor, it was nearly just as hard against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round with a healthier roster.
Julius Randle could return next season and continue to be the second option behind Brunson. The five-year Knick averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game before dislocating his shoulder in January. Teams are reportedly monitoring Randle's extension situation, which means that the organization could look to deal him for a more reliable postseason player.
While New York can take its chances and hope Randle improves upon his two most recent playoff woes, patience can no longer be an option for Leon Rose. Randle was horrific in the Knicks' 2021 and 2023 postseason runs, and that's a huge concern.
Another direction the Knicks could take would be keeping Randle and acquiring another All-Star to take his place as the second option, creating a "Big Three."