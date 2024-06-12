3 Advantages Thunder have over Knicks in Isaiah Hartenstein free agency pursuit
2. Young talent
The Thunder entered the 2023-24 season as the second-youngest team in the NBA with a 24.12-year average, behind the Spurs (23.52 average). Chet Holmgren is 22, Jalen Williams is 23, Isaiah Joe is 24, and Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are 25. Hartenstein recently turned 26.
Oklahoma City went from a Play-In Tournament team in 2022-23 to the West's best team in 2023-24 because of its young talent. Williams finished fourth in Most Improved Player of the Year voting. Holmgren missed what should've been his rookie season with an injury and proved to be worth the hype in his first official season. He finished as runner-up in the Rookie of the Year race. Even more impressive, SGA finished second in MVP voting.
The Thunder should be really, really good for a long time, which should be an enticing factor for Hartenstein if OKC gives him an offer. Their core isn't going anywhere. Not only would I-Hart be a regular contributor, but it'd be alongside some of the best young talent in the league.