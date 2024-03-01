20 People who turned their backs on the New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have a troubled past.
Tim Hardaway Sr.
Tim Hardaway Sr. was well-known by Knicks fans before he took a job with the organization in 2021-22 as a scout. During the 90s, he played for the Heat and was part of the infamous New York-Miami duels, which fueled his hatred for the Knicks. He's most famous for saying:
"I hate them with all the hate you can hate with."- Tim Hardaway Sr.
He had to put that hatred to the side when New York drafted his son, Tim Hardaway Jr., in 2013. Hardaway Sr.’s relationship with William Wesley and his connection with the organization led to him being hired as a scout a couple of years after his son was traded to Dallas.
Toward the end of his first season working for the Knicks, Hardaway Sr. quit. Why? So he could take a broadcasting job on FS1’s “The Carton Show.” He spoke to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel about why he resigned (subscription required) shortly after he did so.
"I quit two weeks ago because I couldn’t go on TV and talk about basketball, and I love talking about basketball, and I couldn’t do that working for the Knicks. I couldn’t talk about different teams. I couldn’t talk about different players. I’m ecstatic and enjoying myself each and every morning on Fox Sports 1. It didn’t have anything to do with anything else but me being happy.""- Hardaway Sr., South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Hardaway Sr. was under fire because he quit a few days before the Knicks and Heat squared off in the second round of the playoffs. The move was viewed as one that would allow him to root (and talk about) the Heat.
His back had already been turned against the Knicks well before he took the scouting job, but stepping away from his scouting role proved that he and New York don't go together.