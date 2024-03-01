20 People who turned their backs on the New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have a troubled past.
James Dolan
To the dismay of Knicks fans, James Dolan is still the owner of the organization. Luckily, he’s taken a step back, allowing president of basketball operations Leon Rose to run the show. As long as Dolan’s around, though, he’ll be considered a stain on the franchise.
Dolan is a poor representation of the Knicks. He’s made too many bad decisions to keep track of, but in this case, let’s focus specifically on LeBron James in 2010. New York was reportedly LeBron’s top choice as an unrestricted free agent, but his meeting with the Knicks was a “disaster,” according to The Ringer’s Bill Simmons.
"Dolan was Dolan. they didn't have anything prepared. It just couldn't have gone worse by all accounts. It was a disaster. I think at that point, combined with the decade the Knicks just had, I think those guys were just like 'f--k it,'" Simmons said."- Bill Simmons
A top-of-the-line superstar who is one of the best to do it wanted to be in New York. LeBron James wanted the Knicks. Instead, he went to Miami, where he helped the Heat hang two banners. Dolan and the front office let the organization, city, and fans down. Unfortunately, that was nothing new.
New York’s current front office is far more competent than the front office in 2010. If only Dolan weren't still in a position of power.