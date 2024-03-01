20 People who turned their backs on the New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have a troubled past.
Rod Strickland
It seemed as if things had worked out perfectly for Rod Strickland. His hometown Knicks selected the guard in the first round of the 1988 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, he averaged 8.9 points and 3.9 assists in 81 games, shooting 46.7% from the field. The youngster was a solid backup for Mark Jackson, who averaged 16.9 points that season after winning Rookie of the Year in 1988.
Strickland didn’t last two full seasons in New York, as he was traded to San Antonio in 1990 for Maurice Cheeks after he made a public trade request on Feb. 8. In his first season, Strickland averaged 16.8 minutes per game, and in his second before he was traded, he averaged 20 minutes per game. He was looking for something more, as in more playing time.
He wasn’t doing much to help his case, though. Strickland was showing up to practices late and becoming a distraction for New York, hence why the Knicks traded the youngster for a 33-year-old.
Strickland wasn’t around in NYC long enough to make much of an impact, but he certainly didn't leave a good impression.