20 People who turned their backs on the New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have a troubled past.
Latrell Sprewell
Latrell Sprewell is far from being a hated Knick. In fact, the five seasons he spent in New York are looked back on with fondness. He was an electric player to watch. He’s a regular fixture at Madison Square Garden. So, why is he on this list?
His time with the Knicks didn’t come without conflict. The conflict started before he even got to New York. In 1999, he was suspended for 68 games for choking then-head coach of Golden State, P.J. Carlesimo. Sprewell didn’t play in another game for the Warriors. His next came with the Knicks.
In 2002, he showed up to training camp with a broken hand, an injury he didn’t let the organization know about. He was hit with a $250,000 fine and ordered to stay away from the team. Sprewell’s response to the ordeal was, “They talk about being a family, but they’re not sticking with me.”
When he was traded to the Timberwolves in 2003 as part of a four-team deal, Sprewell said there was “so much tension” surrounding New York. He was happy to be away from the Knicks. After leaving NYC, he spent two seasons in Minnesota, marking the end of his career.