20 People who turned their backs on the New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have a troubled past.
Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith is perhaps the most controversial Knicks fan in the world. His fandom has rightfully been called into question many times by true New York fans.
The ESPN personality has gone on anti-Knicks rants countless times. It isn’t unusual for a fan to call their favorite team out, but SAS went as far as to refuse to attend games at MSG. He even said he was thinking about never going to another game at the Garden, period. Surprise! He has.
Smith has routinely talked down on the current Knicks regime and has been proven wrong every time.
Because he’s loud (and everywhere), what he says is often regarded as the main opinion of Knicks fans whenever it’s typically the opposite.
Smith loves to scream about “orange and blue skies” now that New York is on the rise, but he’s turned his back on the team too many times to count.
Rather than emphasize everything SAS says about the Knicks, let’s focus more on true diehard fans like Ben Stiller, please!