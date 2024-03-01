20 People who turned their backs on the New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have a troubled past.
Bobby Portis
It hasn’t been long since Bobby Portis was in New York. He spent the 2019-20 season with the Knicks after he signed a two-year, $31 million deal as an unrestricted free agent. New York declined his 2020-21 option after he averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
In 2021, Portis signed with Milwaukee. He went from an overpaid role player to a key contributor to the Bucks’ first NBA championship.
Knicks fans didn’t have much reason to dislike Portis until he talked down on the season he spent in New York. In 2022, he was asked which former team he’d go back and play for, to which he surprisingly answered the Knicks. He clarified his response on social media, saying that he was “just trolling” and that it was “the most miserable year” of his career.
Portis did say that he was thankful for the season he spent with New York, but only because it made him “come back stronger.”
It’s good that the forward has turned into a fan favorite in Milwaukee because he doesn’t have too many fans in New York!