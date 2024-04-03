2 Things Knicks fans should root for, 1 to root against to close season
And just like that, the regular season is almost over.
Root for: Homecourt advantage
Madison Square Garden in the playoffs is one of the most electric atmospheres in sports. The energy is unmatched. When the Knicks need an extra boost, the crowd gives it to them.
Every second in the postseason matters. When New York goes on a run, the crowd makes it that much harder for the opposing team to respond. Fans take it up another notch in the playoffs, making it easy for the momentum to shift in the Knicks' favor.
Last year, New York had homecourt advantage in the second round against Miami. The Heat outmatched the Knicks in almost all aspects of that series, so New York being the higher seed didn't matter much. This year's team is more equipped for a deep playoff run.
Of course, it all comes back to health. Even if the Knicks enter the postseason without Randle and Anunoby, the MSG crowd will be that much more important. Cross your fingers that New York doesn't continue to slip down the standings!