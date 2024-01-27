2 Reasons for and 2 reasons against the Knicks trading for Bruce Brown
The Knicks are one of the teams interested in trading for Bruce Brown.
Pro: Championship and playoff experience
After making the playoffs in two of the past three years, the Knicks will now have expectations entering the postseason. Despite his offensive faults, Brown has a history of consistently showing up when it matters most.
He's made the postseason as part of three separate franchises throughout his six-year career, with 40 playoff games already under his belt. This includes his 2022-23 campaign with the Denver Nuggets, which ended with a victory in the NBA Finals.
Brown, who owns career shooting averages of 48.2% from the field and 75.8% on free throws, has hit 51% of his shots in the playoffs while canning 84.4% of his free throws. During the Nuggets' clash with the Miami Heat, Brown scored 21 points in the fourth game of the series to give Denver a commanding 3-1 lead.
He's proven to be an excellent complimentary piece alongside superstars such as Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant, which is a player archetype that New York's front office has coveted since the team will likely be building around Brunson, Randle, and a potential third star added via trade in the future.
Not only does Brown have playoff experience, he has shown that he's capable of elevating his game after the regular season. For a Knicks squad that will likely attempt to go on several long postseason runs over the next few years, he should fit seamlessly in that regard.