2 Knicks who are underperforming, 4 exceeding expectations at midway point of season
Which Knicks have stood out, for better or for worse?
Underperforming: Quentin Grimes
Grimes went from one of the more beloved Knicks to an afterthought. Fans didn't want to see him traded for Donovan Mitchell in 2022 to wanting to see him traded before the deadline. It's a real possibility that he's in his final few weeks in New York.
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported the Knicks are "actively fielding offers" for Grimes (subscription required). He and Evan Fournier could be packaged in a trade for another ballhandler before the deadline.
Grimes went from replacing Fournier in the starting lineup last season to being replaced by DiVincenzo. When the former Warriors guard signed a four-year deal with the Knicks in free agency, there was some speculation that he could take Grimes' spot. It was also believed by many that 2023-24 would be Grimes' breakout season. In reality, it's been the opposite.
The 23-year-old went from averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game in 2022-23 to averaging only 7.3 per game so far this season. Granted, his minutes have gone from 29.9 to 19.8 per game. His defense might be part of what kept him in the starting lineup during the first part of his season, as he's more than capable of guarding the best team's opposing player.
Grimes is underperforming in New York, but if (or when) he's traded, he could catch fire. He's a low-risk, high-reward trade option for interested teams.