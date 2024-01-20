2 Knicks who are underperforming, 4 exceeding expectations at midway point of season
Which Knicks have stood out, for better or for worse?
Exceeding expectations: Donte DiVincenzo
Remember when some labeled the DiVincenzo signing as nothing more than the Knicks bringing in another one of Brunson's Villanova buddies? It turns out DiVincenzo is actually a good basketball player! Shocker.
DiVincenzo was brought in for his three-point shooting and defensive prowess, and he's been better than expected. He's averaging a career-high 11.2 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field and 42.5% from three, both career-bests. He spent the 2022-23 season with the Warriors and recently credited Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole for his hot shooting.
The 26-year-old replaced Grimes in the starting lineup, which instantly paid off for New York. In that role, DiVincenzo is averaging 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from deep.
He's gotten even better with the Anunoby addition (another shocker), as the former Raptors forward takes over the job of guarding the opposing team's best player, allowing for DiVincenzo to make more of an impact guarding off-ball. He's averaging 1.1 steals per game.
It certainly helps that DiVincenzo is a former Wildcat, but that isn't why the Knicks targeted him in free agency.