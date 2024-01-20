2 Knicks who are underperforming, 4 exceeding expectations at midway point of season
Which Knicks have stood out, for better or for worse?
Exceeding expectations: Isaiah Hartenstein
Isaiah Hartenstein has been phenomenal in his second season with the Knicks. Mitchell Robinson undergoing ankle surgery in December was a tough blow, mainly because, at the time, it was thought it'd be season-ending. Hartenstein has turned into a rebounding, rim-protecting machine.
As a starter, he's averaged 12.2 rebounds, 7.8 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He's in the midst of a career year, one that should result in a solid payday for the center. He'll enter unrestricted free agency over the summer and could price himself out of New York's pay range, which is part of the reason New York wanted Precious Achiuwa in the Anunoby trade.
All that Hartenstein can do is focus on right now, though. There are still plenty of regular season games left to be played, and then the playoffs. Especially if Robinson is able to return, he and Hartenstein will be hard to stop in the postseason.
The Knicks might not have known how impactful Hartenstein would be when they signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal in 2022, but they know now.