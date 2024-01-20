2 Knicks who are underperforming, 4 exceeding expectations at midway point of season
Which Knicks have stood out, for better or for worse?
At the midway point of 2023-24, the New York Knicks sit in the No. 5 spot in the East at 25-17. That's not a bad place to be for a team that hasn't made its superstar move.
The postseason race in the East got even tighter on Wednesday when the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to the Pacers. New York and Indiana were already neck-in-neck in the standings, and now the Pacers have one of the best forwards in the league. The Knicks probably won't make their big splash before Feb. 8, but they should still make a couple of smaller moves to improve the roster.
Before we get too deep into trade rumors season, here's a look at the Knicks who have exceeded expectations and those who have underperformed. Because he's played in 10 games since being traded, OG Anunoby isn't on this list. He'd fall into the 'exceeding expectations' category if he were.
Exceeding expectations: Miles McBride
Depending on what happens with Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride could soon be the last young Knicks homegrown guard on the roster. He signed a three-year, $13 million extension hours after the Anunoby trade that sent Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors. McBride and Josh Hart are two players who can't be traded until the offseason because of the new deals they signed.
McBride's entered the rotation since the trade and started in two games in place of an injured Jalen Brunson. In both games, he scored in double digits (19 against the Grizzlies and 20 against the Magic). For someone who was once labeled as nothing more than a defensive-minded guard, McBride's game is developing nicely.
His minutes may be cut if the Knicks trade for another ballhandler, which is what they reportedly intend to do. That won't be a poor reflection on McBride, but instead, insurance after losing Quickley.