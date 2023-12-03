Trade season is (almost) here. The floodgates will open on Dec. 15 when players who signed free agency deals in the offseason can be traded. The New York Knicks have two players who meet that criteria.

Unlike Chicago and Toronto, New York hasn't been dubbed as sellers at the Feb. 8 trade deadline. The Knicks are a top-five team in the East. Depending on who's available at the deadline, New York could be buyers, as the front office is still searching for a star to trade for.

It's impossible to predict who the Knicks may or may not trade, as well as who they may or may not trade for. While the Josh Hart deal last year ended up being a success, it isn't one fans saw coming.

2 Knicks players who will be eligible to be traded on Dec. 15

Fans still have to wait a couple of months to learn the direction that New York will go, but the excitement will start later this month. One of the Knicks players who will be eligible to be traded was on the move at last year's deadline, and it wouldn't be surprising if he were on the move again to help match salary.