2 Knicks advantages and 2 disadvantages in first-round playoff series against Sixers
The Knicks and Sixers will go up against each other in the playoffs for the first time since 1989.
Disadvantage: No Julius Randle
In January, the Knicks were enjoying a magical stretch before Randle and Anunoby were sidelined after the game against the Heat. Unfortunately, after two months of work, Randle had to opt for season-ending surgery so that he wouldn't put his career at risk.
New York has found a way to win without Randle but will still miss him in the playoffs. His absence will allow for more defensive pressure on Brunson. In what will be a hard-fought series, the Knicks will miss his physicality.
Randle's had his share of postseason struggles, but that doesn't mean New York is better off without him. Again, the Knicks looked like the best team in the league in January. With Anunoby's off-ball movement and his spacing, Randle had the space to operate down low. He was even more dominant.
Unless there's a shocking turn of events in the offseason, fans could finally see a healthy New York squad in the postseason next year. In the meantime, Randle will act as another coach for the Knicks, which will be beneficial in its own right.