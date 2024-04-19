2 Knicks advantages and 2 disadvantages in first-round playoff series against Sixers
The Knicks and Sixers will go up against each other in the playoffs for the first time since 1989.
For the first time since the 80s, the New York Knicks will play the Sixers in the playoffs. The first-round matchup should be legendary for more reasons than one.
Two of the top players in the Eastern Conference will compete: Jalen Brunson and Joel Embiid. The top Most Improved Player of the Year candidate will be thrown into the mix, too. The last thing New York wants is for Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to get hot.
The Knicks and Sixers will have their hands full. The series could go either way, but hopefully, New York will emerge victorious at the end.
2 advantages and 2 disadvantages Knicks have in playoffs against Sixers
Advantage: Jalen Brunson
Not only is Brunson one of the best players in the Eastern Conference, but he's also one of the best players in the league. However, he hasn't gotten the MVP respect he deserves, even though he's the main reason the Knicks secured the No. 2 seed in the East without Randle.
Brunson's entering his second postseason in New York, and he delivered in year one. He's a stellar playoff performer, dating back to his days in Dallas. In the past two years, he averaged at least 20 points per game in the playoffs. Last season, Brunson averaged 27.8 points per game, a postseason career-high.
The most significant difference from last year to this year is that Brunson will have more weight on his shoulders, but he's used to that. Randle's been out since late January. Brunson and the Knicks have adapted. No moment is too big for the All-Star. With the game on the line, fans don't want to see anyone else with the ball in their hands. He's clutch.
After Philadelphia secured the No. 7 seed in the Play-In Tournament, several Sixers acknowledged how hard it is (and will be) to contain Brunson. Don't be surprised if he averages 30+ points per game in the postseason this year. Brunson always finds a way.