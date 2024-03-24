1 Question for every key Knicks player as countdown to NBA Playoffs begins
The regular season is rapidly coming to a close.
The last full month of the 2023-24 regular season is nearing its end. When April 1 hits, the New York Knicks will have two weeks before the "real" games start. After that, the Play-In Tournament will start, and then the playoffs will begin.
New York fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby. There's still no target return date for Randle, who dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27. Robinson went through his first practice earlier this week but still has to be cleared by the medical staff. Anunoby returned to the court for a few games, but inflammation in his elbow sidelined him again.
This Knicks team has been a tease. They were on fire in the first few weeks after the Anunoby trade. New York looked like a serious contender, but then Randle and Anunoby went down. The hope is that the trio will be back before the playoffs start, but the days are flying by. With the postseason looming, the biggest question for the Knicks is whether they will be healthy when mid-April rolls around.
If New York enters the postseason healthy, Tom Thibodeau's rotation will look different than it does now. Players who are in the rotation now will no longer be. Some players, like Shake Milton, are already out of the rotation, making it nearly impossible to think of a legitimate question.
Jalen Brunson
How far can he lead the Knicks?
Miles McBride
Can he continue to shoot the ball well?
Donte DiVincenzo
Will he be able to keep his hot play up on both ends of the floor?
Josh Hart
How much gas does he have left in his tank?
Isaiah Hartenstein
How much longer will he be on a minutes restriction because of his Achilles?
Precious Achiuwa
How will he be affected when Robinson and Randle are back in the rotation?
Julius Randle
Will he be able to return and be productive?
OG Anunoby
How long will his elbow keep him sidelined?
Mitchell Robinson
Will he come off the bench for the rest of the season?
Bojan Bogdanovic
Will he be the shooter the Knicks need off the bench in the postseason?
Alec Burks
Can he fight to earn a spot in the playoff rotation?
Jericho Sims
Will he be on the outside looking in when Robinson is back?
Soon enough, these questions will have answers. While that'll be a relief, hopefully, the answers will be what Knicks fans want to hear.